Abdullahi Ganduje, the Incumbent Governor and All Progressive Candidate for Kano State is edging close to victory as results coming in are currently in his favour

His closest opponent, Abba Yusuf, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) was leading prior to the declaration of the March 9th election inconclusive.

With the two local government we have, APC has reduced PDP lead to about 27 000 votes.

Results:

KANO Dawakin Kudu LGA APC 248 PDP 62

KANO LGA: Gezawa APC: 167 PDP: 27

Details shortly…..