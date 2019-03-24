Kano people will not take it, if Ganduje is declared winner of governorship election – Omokri

by Valerie Oke

A former presidential aide and “tormenter” of President Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri has said that the people of Kano state are not “as docile as other Nigerians.”

The former aide said this, in reaction to the drama, already building up as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, prepares to announce the winner of the governorship election in the state, after the March 23rd, rerun.

According to Omokri, while speaking on Sunday, the people of Kano will not stay aloof, if the All Progressives Congress, APC government of president Buhari tries to use the ‘remote control’ to thwart the will of the people.

The APC candidate had lagged behind the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, in the March 9, the election before it was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

However, with the result so far from the rerun, Ganduje has maintained a clear lead, in what has been described as one of the most controversial processes since the 2019 general election.

His words: Remember I warned that Kano people are not as docile as other Nigerians. Just watch what will happen IF the APC government of President Buhari tries using their usual ‘remote control’ to thwart Kano’s people’s will. Mark my words #WatchWhatHappensInKano
Tags from the story
Election Re-run, Ganduje, kano, Reno Omokri

You may also like

News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) journalists have threaten to embark on an indefinite strike

2015: MASSOB Denies Spokesman, Declares Support For Jonathan

Why APC Accepted Defeat In Ekiti – Oyegun

‘Gov. Shema Putting To Practice PDP PDP Manifesto’

Corruption: Pick Up Jonathan Now, Lagos APC Charges Security Agencies

SHUGABAN – New Nollywood Online Movie Rental Platform

Man commits suicide, jumps into Lagos Lagoon

Court Dismisses Saraki’s Rights Enforcement Suit, Says He Must Face Trial At CCT

I’ve What It Takes To Be Senate President – Lawan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *