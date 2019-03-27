Kano Re-run: Lawyers prepare to contest Ganduje’s victory

The Kano governorship election has come but it has not gone. Mixed reactions still follow the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as Governor-elect.

Over 100 lawyers have volunteered to reclaim the mandate of Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This new development was revealed by Sen Herssern Umar, chairman Kwankwasiyya Red Cap Rangers, International Movement for Justice.

The movement through Sen Hetssern alleged that the election was fraught with violence, vote buying, voters suppression.

He noted that they have all the necessary evidence to support their case to ensure that the court nullifies the re-run election and mandate INEC to declare Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf the winner.