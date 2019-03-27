Kano Re-run: Lawyers prepare to contest Ganduje’s victory

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Kano governorship election has come but it has not gone. Mixed reactions still follow the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as Governor-elect.

Over 100 lawyers have volunteered to reclaim the mandate of Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This new development was revealed by Sen Herssern Umar, chairman Kwankwasiyya Red Cap Rangers, International Movement for Justice.

The movement through Sen Hetssern alleged that the election was fraught with violence, vote buying, voters suppression.

He noted that they have all the necessary evidence to support their case to ensure that the court nullifies the re-run election and mandate INEC to declare Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf the winner.

Ganduje
Tags from the story
Abba, Ganduje, kano, pdp

You may also like

President Trump Shows North Korea’s Kim Inside Of His N578 Million Armoured Beast

Nigerian Singer Brymo Finally Explains Why He Went Unclad In His Music Video

Amaechi’s Administration Diverted N53bn, Rivers Commission of Inquiry Claims

Rivers State; 3000 cultists return ammunitions

Check Out The Amazing Transformation Of This Beautiful Ex-Corper After A 7-Month Fitness Journey (Photos)

5 Things Nigerian Politicains Often Say That Nigerians Have Come To Doubt

Why We Suspended Rochas Okorocha By APGA Nat’l Chairman

Nigeria is home to the highest number of poor people in the world – British Prime Minister, Theresa May

#NigeriaDecides: Atiku Strikes Back With Home win

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *