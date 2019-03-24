Kano Re-run: PDP says it will not sign result sheet

by Valerie Oke

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kano state has declared that it will not sign the results of the just concluded governorship rerun poll in the state.

This was made known by the acting chairman of the party in the state, Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi – saying that the party will not sign the result sheet before the declaration by the collation officer, Prof. Bello Shehu in Kano.

Bichi, who had described the rerun as a sham, said the results were falsified, adding that there was no rerun election on the 23rd of March, in the state.
