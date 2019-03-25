KanoRerun: APC supporters destroy Emir’s potrait in Government House

Following the victory of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the polls, supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), marched to Kano Government House to destroy the portrait of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for allegedly supporting the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the supplementary election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on announced the incumbent governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the winner of the governorship election in Kano State, thereby returning him for a second term in office.

The supporters of governor Ganduje used ladders to climb the coronation hall in the government house to remove the picture of the monarch to express their displeasure with him.

See pictures below;