KanoRerun: Ganduje regains marginal lead in tight race

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has regained the lead based on the officially announced results by INEC Kano so far.

APC has polled 33, 936 votes to PDP’s 6,313 votes. Before the re-run PDP led with 26,655, PDP added 6,313 votes to have a total of 32, 968 votes, while APC has now polled 33,936 votes.

Currently APC is leading with 968.

There are 4 Local governments set to be announced at 8am today: Rogo, Minjibir, Nassarwa and Kibiya.