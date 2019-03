The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is maintaining a very narrow lead after the announcement of results of 24 local governments in Kano State.

Before the rerun election, PDP led with over 26,000 votes. But after the announcement of 24 LGs after the re-run election, APC has polled 33,936 votes to narrow the lead of PDP, who has polled 6,313 votes to reduce the margin to 968 votes..

INEC scheduled Collation of results to reconvene at 8am.