by Segun

KBK Opens Up About Success And Her Parents, Says Poor People Are The Most Ungrateful

Nigerian philanthropist Kor Bara Kor popular referred to as KBK, has has said poor people are the most ungrateful set of people, following complaints by Stephanie Idolor, of being ignored by Success’ parents after she helped her achieve fame.

Stephanie had during an interview, slammed Success’ parents for refusing to appreciate her despite receiving over N5million in donations after she made their daughter video go viral.

Reacting to this, KBK speaking from his experience said poor people are the most ungrateful set. He also posited that Nigerians always wait for a viral story before supporting someone.

He wrote via Instagram:

“I dont even blame Stephanie at all cos the family ditched her. I’m not supporting her either.
But truth is
1.My naija people wait for a viral story before bringing out the support.
I’m just imagining how many kids 6M plus 100 scholarships would have helped
2. Poor people are the most ungrateful set
From our experience here, 99 % of them misbehave the moment half a milli enters their acc.
True story.”
