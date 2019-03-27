‘Keep shinning beautiful’ – Uti Nwachukwu reacts to rumors he is expecting a child with Tboss

by Temitope Alabi

Uti Nwanchukwu reactsto rumors he is expecting a child with Tboss

Following rumours surfacing that 2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss is pregnant and Uti Nwachukwu is the father of her unborn child, the model has taken to social media to respond to the rumours.

Taking to his IG page, Uti, share a photo of himself with Tboss and wrote;

#WCW ALL DAY EVERY DARN DAY!!

Speculations/Assumptions will ALWAYS be the mother of all F*#k Ups!! But then again… it’s what we signed up for init?

Regardless, @officialtboss_ will always Be my WCW and #WCE period! I always stand by who I support because Loyalty is rare in this industry and we are part of the chosen few with unique hearts. ….. Keep Shinning Beautiful!I de here to ALWAYS cheer you on!
