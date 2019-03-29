Kimora Lee Simmons and Russel Simmons’ daughter Aoki Lee accepted into Harvard

by Temitope Alabi

Aoki Lee the daughter of supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons and music exec Russel Simmons has been accepted into Harvard at te age of 16.

Sharing the exciting news on IG, Kimora gushed over her daughter telling her just how proud she is of her.

In her words;

Yaaayyyyy @aokileesimmons!! She’s on her way to #Harvard!! We are sooo super proud of YOU!! Such hard work and only 16! You did it! It took years of super dedication and lots of tears! But HERE YOU ARE!!! GO GIRL!!! Enjoy the journey! We are excited to see the great things you will do! Sorry I’m one of those SUPERLOUD MAMAS! She also got into Dartmouth, Vassar, Barnard etc! Woooo!😍🎉❤️🙏🏼💃🏻”
