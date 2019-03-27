Lagos High Court Awards N25m To A 5-Year-Old Nigerian Student

by Eyitemi

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has asked the proprietress of a private school, Cendom International School, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos State, to pay the sum of N25 million as damages to, Destiny Kalu, a 5-year-old student of the school who became blind after being beaten for not paying his school fees.

The young boy was said to have injured his right eye while being flogged by his class teacher in 2013 for failure to pay up his school fees.

He was said to have been taken to  Ajeromi General Hospital Lagos where he was treated without success before being transferred to Lagos State Teaching Hospital(LUTH)

It was reported that the doctors report at LUTH  showed that his right eye was permanently damaged and cannot perceive light as a result of severe internal damage.

 
