Lagos State Election: INEC Shifts Date For Issuance Of Certificates Of Return To Governor Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission has shifted the date for the issuance of certificates of return to the Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

In a statement, the INEC spokesperson, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, said the event, earlier scheduled for Wednesday, would now hold on Friday.

“The event will take place at the INEC Lagos Office at 6, Birrel Avenue, Sabo, Yaba at 11 am, ” the statement said.

The News Agency of Agency quoted Akinbiyi as saying the commission would later announce a new date for the issuance of certificates of return to the 40 lawmakers-elect of the Lagos State House of Assembly.