Laura Ikeji Gushes About Husband, Shares Sexy Picture

Popular Fashion blogger, entrepreneur and social media commentator, Laura Ikeji, is definitely enjoying her matrimony with Christopher Kanu, younger brother of former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Kanu Nwankwo.

The duo has been an item on the social media scene since they had their traditional wedding at her hometown in Nkwerre LGA, Imo state on 28 January 2017.

She was full on thanks to God earlier today for giving her Christopher Kanu as a husband before going on to drop the above picture via her Instagram page earlier today, March 28th.

She wrote: