Little girl kidnapped in Warri, found by police in Nasarawa state

A five year old Nigerian girl has been rescued by police in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, after she was kidnapped in Delta state.

Aisha Ibrahim was abducted in Warri, Delta state but was rescued in Lafia by police.

According to a police report, the five (5) year old, Aisha Ibrahim was kidnapped on March 16th, 2019 at Ibudu 1 Area,Warri, Delta State by unknown persons but was rescued unhurt by the Police at Bukan-Kwatu, Lafia, Nassarawa state.

Little Ibrahim has now been reunited with her father, Mr Ibrahim Abdulmalik, of Gibori Street, Ibudu Market, Warri, Delta State on 20thMarch, 2019 at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, police reports.