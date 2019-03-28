LOVERS OF TECNO SPARK, THE NEW SPARK IS COMING!

All who have experienced the TECNO SPARK series, have been talking about TECNO SPARK smartphones and its amazing camera. SPARK 2 is a real game-changer, giving everyone with a tight budget, easy access to the amazing smartphone. Low light conditions are no problem for the SPARK series. With the upcoming launch of the SPARK 3, we can only expect so much more.

From Africa’s preferred smartphone maker, comes a budget-friendly device with AI Technology, which is really a premium feature. With this new feature, SPARK fans won’t have to worry about using a different software to edit pictures. The New SPARK device will be smart enough to know how best to portray the best version of you, making you look radiant, irrespective of your skin tone or facial features.

Isn’t this great news?

The good news doesn’t end here. We all know the world is fast becoming a global village with the advancement of technology, this has brought about certain security challenges since people now save sensitive documents on their smartphones, hence increasing the risk of information theft.

Well, Africa’s most preferred smartphone maker, TECNO, has taken the initiative to address this challenge, with its inclusion of the AI Technology feature in the SPARK 3 device. This will enable advanced security features like facial recognition.

Facial recognition helps to restrict unauthorized access to the sensitive contents of your precious smartphone. It is surely a great feature to have on SPARK 3. All thanks to TECNO. With the upcoming launch of SPARK 3, we can all expect the third edition of Light Up Your Dream, to come back with a big bang!