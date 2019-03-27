Man Blames ‘Evil spirit’ For Raping 7-Year-Old Girl

A 24-year-old paedophile has blamed an ‘evil spirit’ for raping a 7-year-old girl in Magama Local government area, Niger state.

Isyaku Rabiu, who was recently arrested for raping a seven-year-old girl, attributed his action to an evil spirit that influenced him.

According to the police report, the victim had gone on an errand for her mother when Isyaku Rabiu dragged her into Nasko Central Primary School in Auna, Magama Local government area and defiled her.

When interrogated, the suspect said;

“I cannot explain why I derive joy in doing what I did; at times, it looks like it happens in a dream, but may Allah forgive men. It was an evil spirit that told me to drag my victim to the primary school to commit the act on that fateful day”.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command said the suspect who has since confessed to the crime, will be charged to court soon.