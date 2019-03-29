Mercy Johnson-Okojie reveals her biggest fear in life.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has over the years won us over with not just her acting skill but her love for family.

The talented mother of three has now taken to her IGB page to share beautiful images of herself and her kid while revealing her biggest fear in life.

According to the actress, her biggest fear is not being alive to take care of her kids.

My biggest fear in life? It would be “Not being alive to take care of and watch over my kids” Happy Mothers day Friends and may we be alive to watch them grow into Great personalities, may we enjoy our children in good health and prosperity with God as the Center of it all…

😋😋 Because it’s almost Mothers day and I can’t wait😘😘😘 plus Henry keeps saying Happy mothers day mummy since last week🤣🤣🤣

TGIF💃💃💃