Minimum wage: President Buhari receives report on funding

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received advisory report on ways to fund the newly increased workers’ minimum wage.

The bill to increase the minimum wage to N30, 000 has been passed by the National Assembly.

Buhari received the report from the Technical Committee on the Implementation of the new minimum wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari appreciated the efforts of the committee for submitting the report before the bill was passed into law.

Buhari promised that the government will study the report to ensure its implementation.