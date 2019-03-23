Mixed Reactions As MC Musiliu Says NURTW Are Professionals And Not Thugs

National Union of Road Transport Worker(NURTW) factional leader, Musiliu Akinsanya, has sparked reactions from Nigerians following his comment that NURTW members otherwise known as ”agbero” are professionals and not thugs as believed.

Consequently, this has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians as some have agreed with him while others have fired heavy shots at him.

Reactions:

MC Oluomo couldn't articulate his thought properly for obvious reasons, but of course you know he meant to say NURTW is as association of professionals, and he is right about that. — MR. MAN (@Waliyadeniran) March 23, 2019

So we spent years in school only for Mc oluomo to come and compare NURTW to our courses 😢 — Abu is boujee (@_Olabode_) March 23, 2019

I agree with MC Oluomo saying “NURTW is a profession just like Law, engineering and Medical”. But I disagree with the “We are not thugs but we are professionals.”. NURTW is a caucus of “Professional Thugs”. Simple. — Habdulakeem Bhadmus (@TheBhadoosky) March 23, 2019

I go go oshodi……

I go slap Agbero……

I go call mc oluomo for what???

Those uniform green men is Lagos road smelling of ogoro and speaking Yoruba razzly and carrying plank stopping bus drivers and bikes isn't that NURTW???? — Cookiee (@coo_ki_ee) March 23, 2019