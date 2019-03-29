“Money is not our problem in Nigeria – BOI

The executive director, small and medium-scale enterprises of the Bank of Industry, Waheed Olagunju, has said that ” money not a problem in Nigeria” when it comes to any potentially viable enterprise.

The executive director of BOI said this, while speaking during his send-forth dinner hosted by the institution, after spending 28 years there.

“I have worked with six Managing Directors in my 28 years career and it has been rewarding.”

“I keep telling people that money is not our problem in Nigeria for any potentially viable enterprise as the international financial system is awash with suitable resources that, based on its double AA international rating, could be mobilized by BOI and its foreign partners in support of such ventures.

“BOI needs the support of the government and everybody to continue to serve this great country. He called for prayers and divine guidance for those who occupy leadership positions in BOI and the country in general.

“This is a bank that shows appreciation to any staff that does well. Hard work does not kill. BOI is a bank worth dying for; Nigeria is a country worth dying for. We should do everything possible to ensure that this country realises its economic potentials and the bank has very important roles to play in this regard.”