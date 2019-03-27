‘My body is not your business’ – Tboss slams pregnancy rumors

by Temitope Alabi

2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss has been a hot topic on IG for some days now after rumours surfaced that she may be pregnant.

The stunning model/actress had shared a few photos of her on social media and many immediately started commenting on just how much weight she has added, further stating that she is with child.

Tboss replied a few followers but it seems the rumours are getting out of hand and has taken it upon herself to send another message to trolls which simply said her body is no one’s business.

Read her posts below;

'My body is not your business' - Tboss slams pregnancy rumors 'My body is not your business' - Tboss slams pregnancy rumors
