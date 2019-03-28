My “fvck challenge” not about Wizkid or Teebillz – Tiwa Savage sets record straight

by Valerie Oke

Beautiful musician, Ties Savage is currently trending on social media after her “fvck challenge” cover hit the web earlier.

The “fvck challenge” was started by Kizz Daniel and has got many musicians jumping on it, to do their own cover.

However, after Tiwa Savage did hers. Many music fans were of the opinion that it was either a diss to her estranged husband, Teebillz or her rumoured lover, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun.

While in a swift response, the singer said her cover of the challenge is not a diss to anyone as she would never disrespect anyone like that.

She wrote; Other male artists don do their own challenge but na my own be sub? … IT IS NOT BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE, just a challenge ❤️ I hate no one and would never disrespect anyone like that. NEVER 🙏🏼

 
