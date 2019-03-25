N300K Bounty Places On House Help Who Absconded With Boss Money

by Segun

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw help post on instagram about a placed bounty on househelp that absconded with his boss huge amount of money after he was left alone.

She wrote:

My househelp pictured above (SUNDAY OKE ) whom I have trained as a son for the past 9 years now and sent to school ran away with my money, a huge sum, on the 18th of March 2019.

If you have any information about his whereabouts or know who can find him kindly call 08098585500.

A reward of N300k will be given to anyone who can give information that will lead to his arrest.

Kindly repost his picture and share on your social media network

