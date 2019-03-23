APC Lose To PDP in the Nasarawa State Election Re-run

by Eyitemi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the result of the supplementary election for -Eggon East and Panda/Gitata state House of Assembly constituency with All Progressive Candidate, Hashimu Gurku, emerging victorious.

However, David Maiyaki, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) was declared winner having polled the overall highest numbers of votes in both supplementary and original election.

He scored a total of 16, 361 votes, while the runner-up, Hashimu Gurku of the APC polled 10, 622 votes.
Tags from the story
APC, Nassarawa State, pdp

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th April

Stay And Help Rebuild Our Party, PDP Group Pleads As Top Members Officially Defect To APC In Bayelsa Today

Man & woman pictured fighting outside a Shoprite Mall 

PDP Urges Fayose, Security Agencies To Prosecute Ekiti APC Chair, Awe, Others For Murder

Postponement Of Polls: Here Is What Nigerians Think

LG elections set to take place in Oyo State

Unknown Gunmen kidnap Hit fm CEO

NASS Committed To Improving Nigerians’ Welfare – Tambuwal

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th January

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *