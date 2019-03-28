National Assembly: I will run for senate president – Orji Uzor Kalu

As mixed reactions continue to trail the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to endorse Ahmed Lawan to become Senate President, former Abia State Governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged to ensure justice is done.

According to him, if the party fails to ensure justice is done by giving the South East deputy senate president, he would also contest for Senate President.

If they don’t handle it well, I will also contest for the Senate President on the floor of the house.

Kalu asserted that he was qualified to run for the position of senate president, having served as a former member of the Federal House of Representatives from 1991 to 1993 and also a two-time governor.

I will join the race because it will be a shopping matter and I can shop more than any other person they are putting there. I have the capacity and the capability to shop; because the whole thing will be shopping on the floor of the house. I have the capacity of lobbying. I am well known in the East, West, and North. And if the party continues this way, I will run for the Senate Presidency; if justice is not done to say, South East, bring the Deputy Senate President’. I will change my mind because the time is still long.

Kalu made his decision known after the APC reiterated its decision to accept Ahmed Lawan as the next Senate President.