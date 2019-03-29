Nigeria Climbs To 38th Position In FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have climbed to the 38th position in the latest FIFA women’s world rankings released on the FIFA official website on Friday.

Thomas Dennerby’s team dropped one place to 39th in December despite winning the African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The Super Falcons maintained their position as number one in Africa after amassing a total of 1,599 points and moving just one spot upwards from their previous 39th position on the 155 team rankings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ranking is coming barely three months to the Women’s FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to hold in France from June 7 to July 7.

The top four teams in Africa stay unchanged with 2019 Women’s World Cup campaigners Cameroon, South Africa and Ghana occupying the second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Cameroon remained motionless, occupying the same 46th spot with no top friendly in 2019, while South Africa dropped one place to 49th after failing to secure a win in six games since January.

On the global scene, world champions USA and Germany retained the top two spots, while England climbed to third following their SheBelieves Cup triumph as World Cup hosts, France dropped to fourth in the world.

The United States remain number one in the world after amassing a total of 2,101 points, followed by Germany with 2,072 points.

England and 2019 World Cup hosts France swapped positions as the Lionesses with 2,049 points moved one step up the rankings into the third position, while Les Bleues with 2,043 points dropped to the 4th position.

Canada and Australia maintained their fifth and sixth positions, while Japan and Netherlands swapped places to finish seventh and eighth, respectively.

Sweden and Brazil maintained their positions to round up the top 10 teams in the world.

The 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals will hold from June 7 to July 7, with France up against Korea Republic in the opening match at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

The Super Falcons will open their account in France against Norway at the Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims on June 8, before matches against Korea Republic in Grenoble on June 12 and host France in Rennes on June 17.