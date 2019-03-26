Nigeria should have a law that makes it illegal to prioritise foreign tragedies – Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has always s condemned the Nigerian attitude of giving more priority to tragedies that occur outside Nigeria.

The senator who represents Bayelsa East at the senate on Tuesday said this while reacting to the recent tragedies that tool place in Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The lawmaker notes that the country should have a law that makes it illegal to prioritize foreign tragedies over those in Nigeria.

According to Ben Bruce, much more people died in Southern Kaduna and Benue state recently, than those that died in the New Zealand mosque shooting – yet, Nigerians downplayed the situation.

What he said

Honestly, we should have a law that Nigerian authorities must not prioritise foreign tragedies over Nigerian tragedies. Look at the way we have downplayed the Southern Kaduna/Benue killings. Much more propose died there than in NZ. Are we saying their lives are less important?