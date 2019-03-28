Nigerian dad cries out after daughter leaves home minutes after dropping a suicide note

A Nigerian dad whose name has been given as Hakeem Suara has cried out for help after his daughter, Tumi Suara, drove out after dropping a suicide note.

The frantic father immediately set out messages to friends and family which read thus;

”SOS!!!! My daughter Tumi Suara just drove out of home now and I learnt she has dropped a suicide note online. Kindly rebroadcast that her Camry car with registration LND 282 EL should be stopped anywhere found. Please save a life! Hakeem Suara 08098245237” the distraught father sent out via his phone to his friends

Mr Hakeem has also revealed that he has all the relevant emergency agencies in the state has been contacted and efforts to locate her are being made.