Nigerian football legend Emmanuel Amunike leads Tanzania to AFCON after 39 years

by Temitope Alabi

aMUNIKE

It is indeed a great time for Nigerian football legend, Emmanuel Amunike who has led his team to AFCON.

Amunike, who coaches Tanzania national team, has reportedly led the team to the next Africa Cup of Nations. This will be the first time such is happening since 1980. This feat was achieved after a 3-0 win over Uganda.

The Tafia Stars beat Uganda’s Cranes to a 3-0 at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam, immediately securing a spot in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 39 years.

Simon Msuwa, Erasto Nyoni, and Aggrey Morris who both scored during the match secured the spot for the team.

secured the win for the hosts.

Amunike alongside the Super Eagles won the African Cup of Nations in 1994 as well as the Olympic gold. Two years later, the football legend signed a two-year deal with the Tanzania national team replacing Salum Mayanga back in August 2018.
Tags from the story
AFCON 2019, Amunike, Ex Super Eagles Player, tanzania

You may also like

Ronaldo Wins Ballon d’Or

Bayern Winger Speaks On Retirement

Blessing Okagbare Praises NSC’s Decision to Throw Open the Next National Sports Festival

Blessing Okagbare To Marry Ex-Super Eagles Star

Ideye Joins Champions League-Bound Olympiacos

Injury Sidelines Neymar from the Rest of the World Cup

Barca’s Transfer Ban: Fifa Lifts Sanction During Appeal, Cleared for Next Window

CHELSEA TRANSFER SAGA: Victor Moses Set for Wigan Showdown Talk

Arsenal legend admits to smoking weed before football games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *