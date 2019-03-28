Nigerian Footballer, Ahmed Musa Gifts N250K To Street Cleaner In Asaba

The captain of the Super Eagles team, Ahmed Musa has reportedly gifted a street cleaner in Asaba a sum of N250,000.

According to reports, the woman had come around the Super Eagles Camp in Delta State in search of a menial job of N3,000.

It was gathered that after one of their training sessions, Ahmed Musa spotted a 3-year-old boy with his mother and picked him up before taking him into the team bus.

He later beckoned on the boy’s mother and reportedly had an interaction with her before collecting her details.

Moments later, the woman received a text message and screamed which attracted the people around.

She got a credit alert of N250,000 from Musa while she was expecting to be paid N3,000 for the menial job.