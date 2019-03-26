Nigerian Lady Cries Out, Says She Need One Night Stand With Kizz Daniel

by Segun

Nigerian Lady Cries Out, Says She Need One Night Stand With Kizz Daniel

In a video that is already going viral on social media, a Nigerian lady has said she desires to have a one night stand with Kizz Daniel, the popular Nigerian singer.

The lady who didn’t mention her name, had the singer’s name tattooed on her back and mentioned in the video she had a dream the day before, where she had good sex with the singer and she now wants this her dream to come into reality.

Well, just as expected, Nigerians on social media have come for her, with many calling her just an attention seeker who will never get anywhere close to the Madu singer.

See the video:

https://twitter.com/ShawnTomi__/status/1110281101765984256
