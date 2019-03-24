Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th March

Vanguard
INEC Returning Officer shot in Benue
ThisDay
Obasanjo Berates ‘Evil Minds’ Discouraging Atiku from Challenging Poll
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Saturday chided those trying to discourage the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from challenging the outcome of the last general election in court, saying, “If Buhari could go to court three times to seek justice, even without reasonable cause, any Nigerian who feels denied of justice must feel free to go to court.”
The Sun
Supplementary poll: PDP is accusing police wrongly —DIG
The Nigeria Police Force has said that they arrested no fewer than 10 political thugs for various offences during the conduct of the supplementary election in the state yesterday.
Daily Times
Come to our aid, IDPs beg FG, states
Guardian
Leadership
Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly members, a group working hard to ensure that the present Senate Leader and senator-elect for Yobe North, Ahmed Lawan, becomes the president of the upper house and chairman of the National Assembly has emerged.
Daily Trust
#NigeriaDecidesRerun: APC reduces Tambuwal’s lead in Sokoto
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Amuni Waziri Tambuwal is neck and neck in the race with his main challenger, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu.
The Nation
Breaking: APC’s Ganduje leads Kano rerun
Results of the Kano supplementary election from 26 local government areas so far collated indicated that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) scored 34,969 votes while the main opposition party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polls 6,602.