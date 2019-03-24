Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th March

Vanguard

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Returning Officer for Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, in the supplementary governorship and state assembly election, Prof. Comfort Luem was this evening waylaid and shot at Abinse in Guma LGA by unknown armed men while on her way to submit election results from the LGA.

ThisDay

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Saturday chided those trying to discourage the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from challenging the outcome of the last general election in court, saying, “If Buhari could go to court three times to seek justice, even without reasonable cause, any Nigerian who feels denied of justice must feel free to go to court.”

The Sun

The Nigeria Police Force has said that they arrested no fewer than 10 political thugs for various offences during the conduct of the supplementary election in the state yesterday.

Daily Times

Pregnant women and children across some Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs) in the Federal Capital Territory have continued to lament their poor living condition.

Guardian

Incumbent Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, has been declared the winner of the rerun gubernatorial election in the state. Leadership Senate Presidency Lawan’s Men Regroup, Begin Consultation Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly members, a group working hard to ensure that the present Senate Leader and senator-elect for Yobe North, Ahmed Lawan, becomes the president of the upper house and chairman of the National Assembly has emerged.

Daily Trust

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Amuni Waziri Tambuwal is neck and neck in the race with his main challenger, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu.

The Nation

Results of the Kano supplementary election from 26 local government areas so far collated indicated that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) scored 34,969 votes while the main opposition party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polls 6,602.

Tribune

It took the timely intervention of security operatives to save the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Bogoro LGA, Elisha Tula Gwamis from the hands of irate youths in Malar- Giji Primary School Polling Unit 008, Bogoro D Ward in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Saturday, who chased him away for alleged vote buying in favour of his party, APC during the conduct of the gubernatorial supplementary election.