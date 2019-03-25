Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th March

Vanguard

The quick intervention of operatives of the Niger State Police Command saved a seven-year-old girl from being raped by a 29-year-old man, Garba Yakubu, last week opposite the Central Mosque, Kuta Road, Minna, the state capital.

Thisday

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) for its contribution to the growth of entrepreneurship through the provision of training, mentorship and funding to small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) within Nigeria and across the African continent.

The Sun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Dominic Bukuni, as winner of the Taraba State House of Assembly’s supplementary election for Ardo Kola state constituency, held on Saturday.

Daily Times

The incumbent Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal have won a second term in office after winning the supplementary election conducted on Saturday, March 23.

Guardian

Daily Times

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke and his wife, Folasade, wanted after they failed to answer for fraud charges filed against them.

The Nation

GOVERNORS Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Umar Ganduje (Kano) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) have retained their seats after the collation of Saturday’s supplementary polls.

Tribune

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the incumbent governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, as the winner of the Saturday supplementary governorship election in the state.