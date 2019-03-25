Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th March

Vanguard
7-yr-old girl escapes rape by 29-yr-old man in kitchen
Thisday
Aisha Buhari Commends Elumelu Foundation
The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) for its contribution to the growth of entrepreneurship through the provision of training, mentorship and funding to small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) within Nigeria and across the African continent.
The Sun
PDP wins as one dies in Taraba supplementary poll
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Dominic Bukuni, as winner of the Taraba State House of Assembly’s supplementary election for Ardo Kola state constituency, held on Saturday.
Daily Times
Ortom, Tambuwal, Ganduje win re-election in Benue, Sokoto, Kano
Guardian
Ganduje thanks supporters for re-electing him
Ganduje has thanked the people of the state for re-electing him for a second term.
Daily Times
EFCC declares Ex-NIA boss, Ayodele Oke, wife wanted
The Nation
Ortom, Lalong, Ganduje, Tambuwal win elections
GOVERNORS Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Umar Ganduje (Kano) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) have retained their seats after the collation of Saturday’s supplementary polls.
Tribune
BREAKING: APC’s Ganduje wins in Kano, INEC declares
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the incumbent governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, as the winner of the Saturday supplementary governorship election in the state.