Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th March

Vanguard

Army, thugs killed over 35 at Abonnema—Wike’s aide

SPECIAL Adviser to the Governor of Rivers State on Infrastructure, . Otonye Briggs, has said over 35 lives were lost to the Presidential election day killings involving the Nigerian Army and thugs in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of the state.

Thisday

Court Permits Atiku, PDP to Serve Petition on Buhari through APC

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his party yesterday got leave of the Court of Appeal to serve their petitions, challenging the outcome of the February 23 presidential election on President Muhammadu Buhari by substituted service through any of the senior lawyers of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Sun

Election: I’ll recover my stolen mandate at tribunal-Useni

Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator represenating Plateau South, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd.) said he will recover his alleged stolen mandate at the Election Tribunal.

Guardian

APC’s Senate presidency crisis deepens

A group of senators-elect campaigning for Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan yesterday, dismissed claims by former Senate Leader Mohammed Ali Ndume as untrue and misleading. This has heightened the intra-party intrigues in the APC around the choice of the president of Nigeria’s ninth Senate.

Leadership

I Will Run Inclusive Government – Kwara Governor-elect

Kwara State governor-elect, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday assured the people of the state  that he will run an all-inclusive government.

Daily Trust

Why we endorsed Ahmed Lawan — APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says the decision to endorse Senator Ahmed Lawan as the next Senate President was taken after consultations nationwide.

The Nation

We’re ready for Adamawa governorship rerun, says INEC

ALL is now set for Adamawa State supplementary governorship election as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday insisted on holding the election today.

Tribune

Osun tribunal judges’ names’ll be written in gold —Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, in this interview with select newsmen, expresses joy over the verdict delivered by the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in favour of his party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke and expressed his disappointment with the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje, regarding the recently concluded exercise in the state

 
