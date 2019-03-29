Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th March

Vanguard

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the violence, killings and other related matters which occurred during the February 23 and March 9 elections in the state.

Thisday

The federal government has disclosed that the concession of the abandoned Independence Building currently managed by the Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB), Lagos, is now in its final stage.

The Sun

The governorship candidate of the Sustainable National Party(SNP) in the March 9 polls, Obinna Ilechukwu Munonye, has dissociated himself from any petition or legal process against the Imo governor – elect and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the outcome of the election.

Guardian

I have trained myself to feel the fear, and do it anyway

Leadership

FCT Police Command yesterday, paraded 37 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, phone snatching and other sundry crimes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nation

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse, Brigadier Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa yesterday in Katsina declared that Nigeria has about 15 million drug addicts out of her estimated population of about 150 million people

Daily Trust

Two self-acclaimed pastors, Chukwuka Stephen and Ejim Stephen, have been arrested in Ogun State for allegedly killing their elder sister’s husband, Peter Chukwuyem.

Tribune

Only a few men get lucky enough to have their lives being celebrated while they are alive. But for some of these men, it is more than luck. They are simply so great that the world cannot afford to wait till they are gone before they are celebrated.