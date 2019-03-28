Nigerian record label, Chocolate city lands major partnership deal with Warner music

Warner Music Group (WMG) has just announced a new partnership deal with Nigerian record label, Chocolate City with a “roster of stars that includes Femi Kuti, son of Afrobeat trailblazer Fela. ”

The new deal will see “Chocolate City artists join WMG’s repertoire and receive the support of the company’s distribution and artist services via its independent label services division ADA.”

“At Chocolate City, we have always been passionate about discovering and developing the best talent across Africa and giving them a platform for global growth,” said Chocolate City Group CEO Audu Maikori in a statement.

“The partnership with Warner Music Group is unique in the sense that our clients get the best of both worlds — curated and bespoke services by a highly experienced team across Africa and a dedicated global team to further push their music and their brands.”

“The music scene in Nigeria is so rich and diverse that it’s important that we develop bespoke entrepreneurial strategies,” added Warner Music executive vp Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa Alfonso Perez Soto.

“At the same time, we’ll keep in mind the lessons learned from other emerging markets, for instance Latin America where we successfully broke local artists globally. We have great affinity with Chocolate City’s creative and ambitious approach and we’re excited about Warner’s role in bringing to life their vision of taking their music worldwide.”

The deal will also see that Chocolate City’s artists get a strategic, reciprocal marketing agreement with WMG South Africa and WMG will also financially invest in Chocolate City to assist in its mission of signing and developing promising local talent.

Co-founders Audu Maikori and Paul Okeugo, along with executive vps Jude Abaga and Aibee Abidoye, will continue to lead the Choc city.

Its artistes are M.I. Abaga, Dice Ailes, Nosa, ClassiQ, Ruby Gyang, Blaqbonez, C Kay and Street Billionaires. Its catalog also includes such popular artists as Brymo, Ice Prince and Jesse Jagz.

This is the second time, WMG will enter into a partnership with an African company in recent weeks.