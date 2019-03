Senator Dino Melaye has questioned the decision of INEC to declare results of some states inconclusive during the 2019 election.

On Sunday, he sarcastically advised Nigerian Universities to learn from INEC on how you grade students. He said;

Nigeria Universities should learn from INEC. If the number of students who fail a particular course are more than those who Pass, that course should be declared inconclusive and supplementary examination should be conducted within 21 days.