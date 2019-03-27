Nigerians are now enjoying improved power supply – Fashola reveals

Minister of Power, Housing and Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has described the situation of power supply in the country as an improvement to what the present administration met on ground.

Fashola expressed this view while speaking on Sunrise Daily on Channels TV on Wednesday. Fashola asserted that in some parts of the country like Kebbi and Yobe, the power supply is constant.

Fashola, however, revealed that the power distribution companies in those areas reported their consumers as saying that they do not need 24/7 power supply due to the high billing.

Fashola assured Nigerians that the current situation of power supply in the country would improve significantly before President Buhari leaves office in 2023. Although, he pointed out that Nigeria has a long way to go before it achieves a constant power supply.

Also, he revealed that the Federal Government is already issuing licenses to companies to produce, and supply meters to electricity consumers in the country.

Also speaking on the ongoing dispute between the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Distribution Companies (DISCOS) on whose responsibility it is to provide meters, Fashola pointed out that the sparring bodies know what to do.