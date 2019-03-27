Nigerians Decry Fresh Xenophobic Attacks By South Africans

The Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA) has expressed displeasure with alleged violent attacks on Nigerians in the latest wave of xenophobic attacks on foreigners in that country.
The Acting Secretary of NUSA, Collins Mgbo, made the condemnation in a letter addressed to the South African authorities, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.
He said the xenophobic attacks on foreigners started on March 24 in Brits, North West Province and Durban, Kwazulu-Natal province.
“NUSA is using this medium to bring to your attention of attacks on our nationals in Brits, North West Province which started on Sunday, March 24 2019.
“Our people are living in panic and fear of more attacks by a coalition of gang members called Russians and Taxi Drivers.
“Information available to our disposal revealed that shops and properties of Nigerians were damaged and burnt during the attacks,” he said.
Mgbo said that seven Nigerians were injured in the ongoing attacks with three of them hospitalised, having sustained life-threatening injuries.
He said that intervention from governments of South Africa and Nigeria was urgently needed, especially as the situation could easily escalate.
“Also, earlier in the day, foreign nationals in Durban area of Kwazulu-Natal Province were attacked, beaten and their properties burnt by angry locals.
“Over 100 foreigners have taken refuge at the police station. Some of the displaced foreigners are Nigerians.
“As at the time of this report, no death of any Nigerian has been recorded; even though two foreign nationals have been reported dead,” Mgbo said in the letter.
Mgbo said that a high-level delegation led by NUSA would soon engage stakeholders as well as groups that allegedly carried out the assault, with the aim of finding a lasting solution to the xenophobia.
2 Comments
Sir Zuma is around,my question and actions goes direct to him,for how South African will stop killing Nigeria?did the land,the Earth and the world belong to who?yes its God,how people die and pick or carry the pieces of sand while living the world,so let the South African stop it,no matter the bad side we dont head ourself,we can only help and change fron that bad stiuation,with God whom we serve,Sir Zuma warns your people,we are peace,all my brothers that in South African,the go there to hustle,please i need peace.
Empty we come,also,we are just helping ourselve,just tackle the bad side,terrorist,and others,but South African are just killing our people anyhow,we are not like that,we accept people,we show love for others,bcos of God love,did the land is deferent?in the same sand,dead person will direct,just be proud of peace and love,stop killing the inocent once,South Africa,YES MARRA POKERS,very painful,MARRA POKERS.