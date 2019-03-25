Nigerians Express Sympathy For Waje After Saying She’s Too Broke To Push Her Music

Talented Nigerian female singer, Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as ”Waje” has drawn sympathy, love and supports from Nigerians after she shared that she might be quitting music because she does not have the required fund for promotion.

Nigerians in their reactions through their Twitter handle have called on the beautiful singer to remain strong as her breakthrough would come sooner or later.

Reactions:

Waje deserves all the love and support right now. — Tayo of Lagos (@wiilkilz) March 25, 2019

Just saw Waje’s video and I can feel what she’s been through, just by paying attention to the emotions in her voice. Can the world ever be patient with people? Please. These superstars are not magicians, they are human, their industry is difficult too. Comfort them, send them… — Timilehin Bello (@MrBigtimi) March 25, 2019

Nigerians are Nigeria's problem.

Waje is struggling with her music and she's just one out of the many creatives who wanna give up; Asa was lucky, she got out. But u see,Nigerians dn't have that range musically so much that its jaga jaga music we prefer just as our country is. — ToughCookie (@NneStainless) March 25, 2019

You say Waje didn't work hard as if success comes from hard work. If it did how come you're not successful? — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) March 25, 2019

One thing is certain about Waje, talent never dies as long as you don't give up. I won't join the bandwagon of people blaming Nigerians' taste of music for her misfortune. Her breakthrough will come someday soon. Asa's own came too. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 25, 2019