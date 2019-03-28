Nigerians Fire Heavy Shots At Oge Okoye For Visiting Controversial South African Pastor With Her ”Innocent” Daughter

by Valerie Oke

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, has got Nigerians talking following her visit to a controversial  South African Pastor, Alph Lukau who claimed to raise a church member from the dead some months ago.

Oge in the now trending video received series of prophetic declaration from the self-acclaimed ”Man of God” and she was seen crying uncontrollably as she shouted ”amen.

Nigerians in their reactions have fired heavy shots at her with some saying she shouldn’t have gone with her innocent daughter.

