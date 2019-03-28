Nigerians Fire Heavy Shots At Oge Okoye For Visiting Controversial South African Pastor With Her ”Innocent” Daughter

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, has got Nigerians talking following her visit to a controversial South African Pastor, Alph Lukau who claimed to raise a church member from the dead some months ago.

Oge in the now trending video received series of prophetic declaration from the self-acclaimed ”Man of God” and she was seen crying uncontrollably as she shouted ”amen.

Nigerians in their reactions have fired heavy shots at her with some saying she shouldn’t have gone with her innocent daughter.

Reactions:

Is Oge Okoye also trying to resurrect her career? — DIRECTOR FLO 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@amflomotion) March 28, 2019

What in God’s name was Oge okoye doing there ? 🤮 — ladyveev (@slexyvyv) March 28, 2019

The worst part about this Oge Okoye's shameless act is that she got her innocent kids into this mess! If I were to be her ex husband, this is a good ground to seek for full custody of the children. What a woman! — Michael Quint (@anolysis81) March 28, 2019

Oge Okoye taking her Nollywood acting skills all the way to South Africa,look like they went to Pastor Alph Lukau's church for some movie shoot. — Ververngida (@ververngida) March 28, 2019