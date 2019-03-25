Nigerians Knock Oshiomole For Saying APC Is Not Ready To Share Power With PDP

The National chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that his party is not ready to share power with the opposition in the National Assembly.

He added that APC has learnt from what happened in 2015 when Bukola Saraki and Dogara emerged as leaders in the National Assembly against the wish of the Party.

Nigerians while replying him have asked the former labour union to brace up as PDP would soon reclaim its mandate.

Reactions:

Oga PDP is not asking to share thier mandate, it will be collected by the rightful owner, for the people — C galaxy (@Cgalaxy7) March 25, 2019

You do not need to. Because no power to share. — seyi ajayi (@evidencebyme) March 25, 2019

His days are numbered — Paul Ade Kenny (@Paulkenny83) March 25, 2019

Which power the you think you have…PDP can not and Will never shere power with you. — Iria Stanley edeifo (@IEdeifo) March 25, 2019

