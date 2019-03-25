Nigerians Knock Oshiomole For Saying APC Is Not Ready To Share Power With PDP

by Eyitemi

The National chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that his party is not ready to share power with the opposition in the National Assembly.

He added that APC has learnt from what happened in 2015 when Bukola Saraki and Dogara emerged as leaders in the National Assembly against the wish of the Party.

Nigerians while replying him have asked the former labour union to brace up as PDP would soon reclaim its mandate.

