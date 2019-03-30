Nigerin Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th March

Vanguard

Appointments‘llbe on merits, national spread — Buhari

Ensure religious, ethnic balancing in appointments, CAN tells President Calls for adherence to separation of powers Says each passing day inflicts anguish in Leah Sharibu parents hearts

Thisday

Rilwan Akiolu Remains Oba of Lagos, Court Upholds Enthronement

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday upheld the enthronement of Rilwan Akiolu as the valid and lawful Oba of Lagos.

The Sun

Why APC sacrificed Gov Bindow in Adamawa

HOURS after Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri of the opposition PDP was declared winner of Adamawa governorship election, facts have emerged that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC actually sacrificed Governor Jibrilla Bindow for allegedly working against the re-election of President Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.

Daily Times

1.6m vote Claims: Atiku, PDP into depression, hallucination – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has noted that the Presidential Candidate of the major opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the just concluded Presidential Election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s and his party are into post- election depression and hallucination.

Leadership

9th Senate: Civil Society Group Backs  Ndume for President

Civil Society Organizations (NGOs) under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative, has urged the Senators-elect ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Senate to unanimously endorse Senator Ali Ndume as the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Nation

Tonye Cole, Accord Party assembly candidates call for fresh election in Rivers

RIVERS State All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain,  Tonye Cole and Accord Party assembly candidates have called for fresh a governorship and legislative election in the state

Daily Trust

DSS denies working against electoral process in Rivers

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied that it was instructed to work against the completion of the electoral process in Rivers.

Tribune

I’ll Leave Nigeria Better Than I Met It —Buhari

The meeting which held behind closed doors was also attended

 
