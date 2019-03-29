Night club owner spills the beans on celebrity debtors who ran his business down

by Verity
The CEO of Escape Club, Richard Nnadi has threatened to release the names of debtors who ran his business down, after a N120m debt which engineered the shutdown of his business.

He also revealed that the highest amount owed at the club is N6.6m, that the drinks were consumed in two nights.

In a very revealing interview on Cool FM, disclosed, Nnadi his good customers like Davido, Bobrisky, Falz, Lati, Sujimoto, who never owe.

The club CEO said he had to go public with the this, because some celebrities have made it a habit to buy drinks on public, then move to some other clubs.

He revealed also that a BBNaija “double wahala” housemate, an actor who also sings are part of the 150 people owing him – While he promised to release a list on April 1st.

What he wrote earlier

Good morning everyone!
Guess What Season It Is?
Yes! You Got It Right …..
It’s Fvck You Season…..
@tontolet I Am Sorry But It’s Time We Switched Up On These Debtors!
Other Club Owners Won’t Say Anything Cos They Are Still In The Business But I Am Out And Never Going Back So I Will Take This For The Rest Of Us That Can’t Speak!
Footballers, Musicians , Big Brother Housemates , Politicians And Even Slay Queens…..
I Am Coming For All Of U Cos April 1st Is A Day For Fools!

