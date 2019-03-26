No integrity, no class!!! Nigerians react to Ifeanyi Ubah’s defection to APC, after winning election on YPP platform

Ifeanyi Ubah, who won the Anambra south senatorial seat during the February 23rd National Assembly election on the platform of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made by the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, when President Muhammadu Buhari met with APC senators-elect.

Nigerians have expressed their disappointment at the move by Ubah, which they claim is a betrayal to those who voted him on the third force platform.

See some reactions

Ifeanyi Ubah decamps to APC just weeks after he was elected on the platform of YPP. These politicians. 😀😀😀😀 — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) March 26, 2019

It's good enough that Ifeanyi Ubah showed his hands early on. Never again will such an amoral fellow be elected in Anambra Politics. Anyway, I don't blame him. I blame @WillieMObiano under whose political nzuzubility #APGA is on a slow death. https://t.co/6OpoGhTtGo — The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) March 26, 2019

It's Obvious Ifeanyi Ubah is desperate for Senate president, ain't surprised abt the game card is playing….

When it comes to politics, Naija I hail oo👊👊👊 — That Stranger (@paparazee007) March 26, 2019

This Ifeanyi Ubah proves that Prostitute = Politician Good morning — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) March 26, 2019

Ifeanyi Ubah Dumping YPP for APC, to me it's a very wrong move!

He should be rest Assured that APC can't and will never win Anambra State (incase if he still got a gubernatorial ambition) . Am a big fan, I voted him but this is so unwise of him. — Kennyswag Chuba Nwabunike (@Kennyswagboi) March 26, 2019

Ifeanyi Ubah from PDP to APC, to Labour party to APGA, to YPP & now to APC. You see why trusting these politicians, fighting for them, making enemies because of them is stupid right?. They're not loyal to anyone than themselves, anywhere belle face people, no integrity, no class. — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) March 26, 2019

Why did Ifeanyi Ubah defect to the APC?

Firstly, and very simple; His business Capital Oil is a just a corruption-driven venture.

Secondly, he has an eye on the Anambra governorship seat which is primed to return to Anambra South( his senatorial zone) in 2022. — Mazi Joshua Kayce-Ogbonna (@Kayce_Joshua) March 26, 2019

I hereby commend Ifeanyi Ubah for dumping Third Force YPP for APC. APC crumbled Ifeanyi's businesses. If you can't beat them, join them. The joke is on the people that voted him as a third force candidate😁 — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) March 26, 2019