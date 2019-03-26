No integrity, no class!!! Nigerians react to Ifeanyi Ubah’s defection to APC, after winning election on YPP platform

by Verity

Ifeanyi Ubah, who won the Anambra south senatorial seat during the February 23rd National Assembly election on the platform of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made by the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, when President Muhammadu Buhari met with APC senators-elect.

Nigerians have expressed their disappointment at the move by Ubah, which they claim is a betrayal to those who voted him on the third force platform.

See some reactions
Tags from the story
APC, Defection, Ifeanyi Ubah, ypp

