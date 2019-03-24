Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus Causes Commotion On Social Media After Sharing This Post

Voluptuous Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has got many of her fans worried after she shared a disturbing post on social media.

The actress who late last year took to social media to warn bullies who call her fat, recently posted that she is thinking about suicide.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote;

“I’m thinking suicide”

This has led many fans to plead with her to not take such action. See some reactions by her fans below;

queen_annastacypPlease you are Loved you are Beautiful you are talented, NO matter what you are passing through it will soon phase out, Be Strong Queen Eniola GOD OWN FAVOURITE, I COVER YOU WITH THE PRECIOUS BLOOD OF CHRIST THE DEVIL CAN NEVER WIN, PLEASE BE STRONG 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.

adaorablyWe love you Beautiful! And I hope you see this and believe it! I pray your burden lightens and Peace that passeth all understanding is yours now and always. We love you Eni love!❤️

smileskidswearsSis please don’t. Whatever it is you are going through at the moment God almighty will see you thru ijn. You shall not die but live to declare the word of God. I love you 💞😘😘😍

posho_beads_fascinatorsWhatever it is, pls suicide isn’t the way out, this too shall pass 🙏🙏🙏
