Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has reportedly indicated signs that she wants her backside increased.

The revelation came to light when another actress, Sunday Nkechi Blessing announced on her Instagram page that she would be selling bum booster and asked anyone who wanted their bum bigger to indicate interest.

Pronto, it was Toyin Abraham who first indicated interest and it didn’t sound like she was joking.

“Can I get it please,” she replied.