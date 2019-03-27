“Nothing works without the Senate” – Buhari seeks for support

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Senators elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to collaborate more with him in order to leave a lasting legacy on the development of Nigeria.

President Buhari pleaded for more support during a meet with APC members at the State House, Abuja. He said;

This is my 5th & last time of standing for an election – for that reason, I’d like to leave something behind. What I want to leave cannot be successfully done without your support. So, that is why I’m appealing for your support What happened in the last senate is regrettable because I still feel it shouldn’t take seven months to pass a budget. You have a very, very serious job ahead of you. So, what I’m appealing is that any major decision you are going to take please reflect more on the country than yourself as a person – what effect will it have on the country?

Also in attendance at the meeting were APC Governors, National Chairman of the Party, Women leader of the Party and a host of other party Chieftains.