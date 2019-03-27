“Nothing works without the Senate” – Buhari seeks for support

by Olayemi Oladotun

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Senators elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to collaborate more with him in order to leave a lasting legacy on the development of Nigeria.

President Buhari pleaded for more support during a meet with APC members at the State House, Abuja. He said;

This is my 5th & last time of standing for an election – for that reason, I’d like to leave something behind. What I want to leave cannot be successfully done without your support. So, that is why I’m appealing for your support

What happened in the last senate is regrettable because I still feel it shouldn’t take seven months to pass a budget. You have a very, very serious job ahead of you.

So, what I’m appealing is that any major decision you are going to take please reflect more on the country than yourself as a person – what effect will it have on the country?

Also in attendance at the meeting were APC Governors, National Chairman of the Party, Women leader of the Party and a host of other party Chieftains.

Tags from the story
APC, buhari

You may also like

Two Pastors drag themselves to court over land issue

Court remands 3 men to prison for alleged murder

When Buhari Discovered The Amount That Had Been Looted, He Fell Sick – Sahara Reporters

Amosun Picks Woman As 2015 Running Mate

N-Power: FG Begins Payment of N30,000 Stipend

Young US-based Nigerian Lady In Search Of Her Long Lost Father (Photo)

Fayemi revokes fees for secondary and primary schools in the state

Aisha Alhassan lands herself in trouble after declaring support for Atiku Abubakar ahead of President Buhari

Polls Shift Civilian Coup Against Democracy, Says Fayemi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *