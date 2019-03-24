Now that Tambuwal has won, is democracy still in trouble? Buhari supporters query pdp suppporters

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has just declared winner of the Sokoto governorship election.

Tambuwal narrowly clinched victory with just 341 votes, to defeat the Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In the supplementary election resuld announced on Sunday, the incumbent governor got 512,002 votes in total, while APC’SLs Aliyu got 511,661.

Congratulatory messages have since started pouring in, from all over Nigeria, as the governor who stood little chance proved his naysayers wrong.

Although some supporters of president Muhammadu Buhari, have taken to social media to mock the PDP, for what they termed “hypocrisy” of crying foul whenever their party loses.

Some reactions below

Tambuwal won with just 341 votes, the election was perfect and when Ganduje is coasting to victory, it is tagged as been rigged by @OfficialPDPNig. Useless fellows — Bello Ridwan Alaba (@ridwan_alaba) March 24, 2019

It's Official:

Tambuwal Declared Winner by a Slim Margin of 341 votes PDP defeated APC with 341 votes. So sad😔😥😥 PDP has won, is democracy still in danger? PDP is a useless party walahi😎 — Success Idowu (@idowu553) March 24, 2019

Tambuwal Win Sokoto and I’m yet to see this hypocrites Commend Buhari. — JABIR. (@jishaq1) March 24, 2019

Tambuwal is a sitting governor. He won the supplementary election with a very slim margin. I'm not seeing "democracy is dead" comments from the usual people. You people don't want democracy, you just want PDP. — Oyèyẹmí Bámidélé (@Chrisbamidele) March 24, 2019

BREAKING: Tambuwal Declared Winner By The Slimmest Of Margins As such, PDP defeated APC with 341 votes. So sad…..

THIS ONE THAT PDP WON, IS DEMOCRACY IS IN DANGER ? — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) March 24, 2019

So Tambuwal wins in Sokoto and democracy is not in danger. Waiting for Ganduje’s victory and all gloves will be off on Twitterville. — Saadu Baloni (@Inakake) March 24, 2019