NURTW Are Not Thugs But Professionals – MC Musiliu

A factional leader of the National Union of Transport Worker(NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a ”MC Oluomo” has said that NURTW is a professional just like Law, Medicine, Engineering or Medicine.

Speaking through his Twitter handle, he said NURTW are professionals and not thugs as popularly believed.

He added that he might not go to school but he has kids who are studying abroad.

What he said:

For your information, NURTW is a profession just like Law, engineering and Medical. We are not thugs but we are professionals. — 👐MC-Oluomo Akinsanya👐 (@mc_Oluomo1) March 22, 2019

Somepeople will call me agbero openly and come to my inbox to beg me for money. — 👐MC-Oluomo Akinsanya👐 (@mc_Oluomo1) March 22, 2019

I may not go to school but i have kids in American universities. To God be the Glory. — 👐MC-Oluomo Akinsanya👐 (@mc_Oluomo1) March 22, 2019